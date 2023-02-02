After 11 long days of searching, the body of Yana Malayko, the 23-year-old killed by her ex-boyfriend, was found

Unfortunately, the searches for Yana Malayko, the 23-year-old Ukrainian who disappeared in the night between 19 and 20 January, from the province of Modena. The agents and all her family members for all these 11 days have carried out all the research of the case.

A truly heartbreaking outcome is what happened in this sad one affair. The father in several interviews knew that finding his daughter alive was impossible, but he did still hoped.

The events took place in the night between 19 and 20 January. Yana had gone out with her new boyfriend and they had gone to dinner together. His ex though, Dumitro Stratan but he managed to lure her into the three-room apartment where she also lived.

He used the excuse: “Our dog is sick, run!” From that moment, however, of Yana yes all traces are lost. From the video surveillance images of the building, it can be seen that come in around 1am.

Subsequently the boy of Moldovan origin has deactivated the cameras and the girl disappeared into thin air. The searches were concentrated in the countryside area of Castiglione delle Stiviere and it is precisely here that the sad truth emerged.

Yesterday, Wednesday February 1st that was found the body of the 23-year-old.

The discovery of the body of Yana Malayko

From what has transpired so far, it was closed in a black bag. The man disposed of her by throwing her among some bramblesin a field between the province of Mantua and Brescia.

On the day of her disappearance, her ex-boyfriend also stayed bogged down with his Mercedes in those areas. In fact, he asked for a ride to one of his friend to go back home.