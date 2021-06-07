The end of the school year 2020-2021 exams will start tomorrow for students in grades four to twelve for public and private schools that apply the curriculum of the Ministry of Education.

The exams will continue until June 17, and students from grades four to eleven take them “remotely”… while students of the twelfth grade take exams in schools.

The Ministry of Education and the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management have recently announced the national protocol regulating exams for twelfth grade students, which includes the application of a package of precautionary and preventive measures, with the aim of ensuring the provision of the highest standards of health and safety for school students, administrative and educational cadres and support service cadres.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education “Taaleem” organized pilot tests for students in grades four to twelve during the period from 23 to 27 May.

The Foundation confirmed that these tests contribute to ensuring students’ readiness for the final exams and overcoming any technical obstacles that may arise.

She indicated that compensatory exams will be held during the period from 20 to 24 June for students who were unable to take the exams due to a technical defect or due to a justified absence.



