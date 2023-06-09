Genoa – A little hustle but without any consequences this afternoon a Pieve Ligurewhere the police were called to stop a self-managed “high school party” on the rocks of the town, where about 300 boys high school students, mostly Genoese, had gathered to celebrate the end of the school year.

An initiative managed like a tam tam on social networks and chats and without any organization, which resulted in the intervention of the local authorities who called on the spot municipal police, state police and carabinieri.

“We took action to prevent them from getting hurt,” explains the mayor of Pieve Paola Negro – The boys understood and there were no problems. The cliff is a place that can be dangerous. Far be it from us to want to prevent children’s parties, but we risked a potentially difficult situation. We invited them to contact us next time, to be able to celebrate safely ».

There haven’t been identifications or complaintsthe group of boys understood the situation and left without further consequences.