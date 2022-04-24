Mexico.- The Ministry of Public Education and Culture (SEPyC) seeks to eliminate school grades in the Mexican educational system and, instead of them, replace them with six phases of learning.

According to what is mentioned in the Curricular Framework and Study Plan 2022 of Mexican Basic Educationprepared by the federal agency headed by Delfina Gómez Álvarez, one of the “aspects of curricular transformation” is to move to “school grades” by learning phases.

“Another aspect of the curricular transformation, in addition to the organization by fields, is to move from school grades to the establishment of content by learning phases,” the document states.

According to the text structured by the SEP, the phases are distributed as follows: the first, includes initial education, given from 0 to 3 years of age; the second is made up of the 3 years of preschool; while the third is made up of first and second grades; the fourth, third and fourth; the fifth, fifth and sixth, while the last phase, the sixth, is made up of the 3 years of secondary education.

“Each of these phases has a minimum daily shift to consider; in the case of initial it is seven hours for Child Care Centers; for preschool, three hours are established; in primary education it is four and a half hours and, finally, in secondary education, seven hours. This means that in initial and secondary education there will be at least 1,400 teaching hours per year; in preschool education, 600 hours, and in primary education, 900”, details the Curricular Framework and Study Plan.

The SEP points out that by moving to 6 learning phases, more time can be devoted to social, cognitive and cultural processes that students need in order to optimally develop their abilities.

Also, this new scheme will enable teachers to prioritize the planning, monitoring and evaluation over time, in order to carry out modifications or adjustments as the student body progresses.

In addition to this, it is contemplated that, in the case of basic education, the subjects, from preschool to secondary school, will be grouped into 4 training camps: Languages, Knowledge and scientific thought, Ethics, nature and society, and Of the human and the community.