08/19/2023 – 1:01 pm

Stone argues that changes in revolving credit do not restrict interest-free installments, in opposition to that of part of the market, which claims that revolving interest serves as a cross subsidy to installments. The company’s CEO, Pedro Zinner, claims that changes to the instrument could reduce economic activity.

“A regulatory change that removes the possibility for retailers to offer operations in installments would have a significant impact on credit operations and on the economy, especially in this period when we are starting to have a recovery”, he says to the Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system).

Zinner says that Stone has followed the debate closely and that it is too early to estimate the impacts that the changes would have on the company. In the card machine sector, the view is that the end of interest-free installments would translate into a shrinking of processed transaction volumes and, consequently, of the companies themselves.

Stone’s chief economist, Vinicius Carrasco, claims that the sector was taken by surprise by the possibility that the end of the rotary service will be accompanied by a restriction on installment payments. “Since March, we have followed the discussions very closely, interacted very closely with government agents and the response was always that the problem was the rotary, which we think makes sense, it is a different problem”, he says. .

As shown the Broadcast Last week, banks argued that it is necessary to reduce the number of installments or discourage interest-free installments. Traditional banks claim that the high interest rates on the revolving credit card offset the unrequited risk taken by issuers by offering fee-free installments. Fintechs and independent acquirers, such as Stone, disagree with the thesis.

“We don’t have the view that there needs to be a rebalancing, the way in which the parties are remunerated compensates the entities for their activities”, says Carrasco, who also states that the interchange fees, paid by acquirers to issuers, already fulfill this role. “It could have a pretty deleterious effect on the economy if we hurt this product. [o parcelado].”

According to Carrasco, there is a lack of clarity about the objectives of the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance regarding the installments, but the possibility of completely extinguishing the instrument is not on the table.