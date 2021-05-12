B.undespräsident Frank-Walter Steinmeier has conveyed his good wishes to the Muslims in Germany for the celebration of the breaking of the fast next Thursday. “The Sugar Festival is an inviting festival, a festival for everyone, for the Muslim family and for their friends,” Steinmeier said in a video message on Wednesday: “It is bitter that this togetherness at the end of Ramadan is now the second year in a row is only possible under the restrictions imposed by the pandemic. “

He hopes that the pandemic suffered together will bring the religious communities and also the many people who do not belong to any religion in Germany closer to one another.

The Islamic month of fasting, Ramadan, traditionally ends with the three-day festival of breaking the fast. In Turkey the festival is also called the Sugar Festival because the children are given sweets. It is the most important festival in Islam alongside the festival of sacrifice.

Renunciation of togetherness

The breaking of the fast is not only the great promise after a long period of renunciation, “it is also a communal event,” added Steinmeier: “Thank you very much for showing the disappointment and renouncing a great deal of togetherness in this long pandemic period wear.”

He wished the Muslims that their renunciation of large joint celebrations will very soon “be rewarded with an even bigger festival.”

With a heavy heart, he once again had to ask for “discipline and understanding that the Sugar Festival can only be celebrated in the smallest of circles this year,” said the Federal President. “In the end I do so in the hope that – the faster the vaccinations go ahead – the promise of the community will soon come true for all of us after all the hardships”, Steinmeier explained: “It is yours that you obey the rules today indispensable contribution to the community of our entire country, and for that I thank you all from the bottom of my heart. “