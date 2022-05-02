The Championship club became the first UK club to do so. Muslim families were thus able to celebrate on the playground of the Rovers

All organized down to the smallest detail, with a few simple rules: a field divided in respect of men and women, buses for the participants who left from two different points in the city, free parking, spaces arranged even for those who simply wanted to attend and no heels for do not damage the turf. With lots of refreshments at the end. Thus Blackburn Rovers became the first UK club to host the Ramadan End Prayer (Eid al Fitr) in their stadium, Ewood Park.

Integration – About two thousand people flocked to the plant in the morning for the celebration, in an atmosphere of serenity and communion, aspects that English society has particularly at heart. “We live and breathe as one city, one community, one football club. An event like this proves it better than anything else. It shows that we are one entity, regardless of who we are or what ours is. identity. The team is something you belong to, “said Yasir Sufi, Blackburn integration manager, with satisfaction. See also An unforgettable 2021: relive the golden (and blue) year of sport

football and ramadan – In general, it is a time of strong awareness of Ramadan in the world of football. In recent weeks, we have seen the interruption of several races at sunset to allow players to drink and eat something so as to get back on their feet after the daily period of fasting provided by the Muslim religion in the indicated month.

In England, one of the most recent cases occurred during the Conference League match between Leicester and Roma last Thursday, with the Spanish referee Del Cerro Grande who stopped the game at sunset, shortly after half an hour, for Wesley Fofana .

