I.From this Monday, those willing to vaccinate can be vaccinated against the corona virus regardless of the previously valid list of priorities in Germany. With the end of prioritization, the vaccine can generally be given to the entire population. Everyone over the age of twelve can now be vaccinated. However, it should take the summer until enough vaccine is available for everyone.

That is why top representatives of Germany’s doctors and Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) urged those willing to be vaccinated to be patient. At the same time, more than 6,000 company doctors are getting involved in vaccinations. In the first week you will receive 702,000 out of a total of 6.6 million vaccine doses announced for the week. There is currently a lot of vaccine used for the second vaccinations. The aim of prioritization was to protect people at high risk first.

“Disappointment and frustration”

The chief executive of the German Association of Cities and Towns, Gerd Landsberg, told the Rheinische Post that the lifting of the vaccination prioritization would lead to disillusionment for many people. “Disappointment and frustration are inevitable because there is not enough vaccine available immediately,” he said. “Frustration and disappointment will intensify because until mid-June 2021 – possibly even until the end of June – for example in North Rhine-Westphalia there will be no appointments for first vaccinations in the vaccination centers.”

German general practitioners also dampened expectations of the end of vaccination prioritization. “Because ultimately the vaccine is still too scarce for the high demand and is still being delivered too unreliably,” said Ulrich Weigeldt, chairman of the German Association of General Practitioners, the newspapers of the Funke media group. At the same time, with the lifting of the prioritization and the announcement of child and youth vaccinations, the demand will increase. “But the setting will remain the same: We vaccinate as much as we can.”

Differences by state

People at high risk are not vaccinated everywhere. In Schleswig-Holstein, Hamburg and Bavaria, the prioritization according to risk groups in vaccination centers is to remain in place for the time being. In Bremen, the centers are initially continuing to work through the priority lists. In Saarland, people from the previous prioritization groups should continue to be given priority in appointments. In the other countries, the previous vaccination sequence also ends in the vaccination centers.

In the medical practices, the prioritization is generally no longer applicable nationwide. More than 45 percent of the population have at least one vaccination. In many places, the second vaccination currently dominates, because only a fifth have complete vaccination protection.

Those willing to vaccinate who could get an appointment with the doctor from Monday also include children from the age of 12. At the end of May, the EU Medicines Agency (EMA) gave the green light for the approval of the Biontech / Pfizer preparation for this age, previously it was free from 16.

The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) announced a recommendation to vaccinate children. It is expected that, due to a lack of sufficient data, it will not give a general recommendation, but will initially plan the vaccine primarily for children with a history of illness, for example.