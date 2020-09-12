Highlights: The political deadlock in Nepal for the last two months came to an end on Saturday.

Communist Party resolves differences between PM Oli and his adversary Prachanda

The party concluded this dispute by negotiating the rights sharing agreement between the two.

Kathmandu

The political deadlock in Nepal for the last two months came to an end on Saturday. The ruling Communist Party of Nepal on Friday resolved differences between Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his opponent Pushp Kamal Dahal Prachanda. The party ended the dispute by negotiating a rights-sharing agreement between the two. However, there is a cloud of doubt in the minds of party leaders about how long this friendship will last between the two leaders.

Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) spokesperson Narayan Qazi Shrestha said that the party’s 13-member powerful standing committee met at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluvatar in which political and diplomatic methods also decided to resolve the border dispute between Nepal and India. was done. The official said that in the meeting, a division of work was decided between Oli and Prachanda.



Pushp Kamal Dahal, President of the party with full rights

Prachanda will be the executive chairman of the party with full rights and will look after the party affairs, while Oli will focus on the affairs of the government. Shrestha said, ‘The party will run on the basis of established guidelines. However, the government needs to consult within the party while deciding on subjects of national importance. He said that the party leadership would not interfere in the daily affairs of the government.

It was decided to hold the Communist Party’s Unity General Convention in Kathmandu from April 7 to April 12 next year. The party’s Central Working Committee meeting will be called on 31 October. In the meeting, a 15-page proposal prepared by Oli and Prachanda aimed at removing internal discord in CPN was unanimously accepted.