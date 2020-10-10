On the background an increase in the number of tests for coronavirus a new problem has appeared in Ukraine – there is a shortage of special sticks for taking material from the nasopharynx for the PCR test. About this in Facebook said the President of the All-Ukrainian Council for the Protection of the Rights and Safety of Patients Viktor Serdyuk.

He explained that only special sticks are suitable for the PCR test: a tip made of a patented material that easily absorbs the virus and easily gives it to the machine in the laboratory. Ordinary cotton wool is not suitable for these purposes.

Patient biomaterial collection instrument

“You can buy sticks (Chinese, close to the original) for 1 dollar, which is 1/5 of the cost of the test”, – stated the physician, noting that it is the quality of the stick material that guarantees that the laboratory will detect the virus.

He also noted that the problem affected not only Ukraine – in the spring, US President Donald Trump said that it was the number of sticks that limited testing in the United States.

Recall Since October 9, the Ukrainian government has authorized free PCR testing of citizens in private clinics. For this, a potentially infected person must have a referral from a family doctor.

Photo svoboda.org/

