As one of the last major Dutch banks, De Volksbank will no longer charge its customers negative interest from 1 October. The move follows the 0.5 percentage point rate hike that the European Central Bank (ECB) implemented last week.

This puts an end to a period of negative interest rates at Dutch banks. Earlier, competitor Rabobank announced that it would completely abolish negative interest rates from 1 August. ABN Amro and ING will do so on October 1, with ABN already introducing a reduction from August.

Negative interest means that you pay interest on your savings instead of earning interest. Including de Volksbank – owner of SNS, ASN Bank and RegioBank – all major banks have raised the interest rate by 0.5 percentage point to 0 percent for private and business customers with a balance above 100,000 euros on savings and current accounts and the cash portion of investment accounts. . For customers with a balance of up to EUR 100,000, no negative interest has already been charged and nothing will change.

“We can adjust the interest rate partly as a result of the interest rate change announced by the ECB. I am pleased that this interest rate step will now put an end to the negative interest rate for our customers,” said de Volksbank CEO Martijn Gribnau.

More than a ton

Yet there are also banks where savers with more than a ton in their account receive slightly more interest. Amanda Bulthuis, savings interest expert at Geld.nl, sees that especially foreign banks that are active in the Netherlands are throwing up the interest on savings considerably. Savings rates have accelerated since the interest rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB). In five days, no fewer than nine banks have raised interest rates on savings. Especially at the highest savings rates in the market, there is now fierce competition for the money of the saver. The highest interest rate for a freely withdrawable savings account went from 0.35 to 0.65 percent in a few days. That is an increase of more than 85 percent."

Renault Bank (from France) offers the highest interest rate with 0.65 percent on a freely withdrawable savings account via the Raisin savings platform. At BigBank (from Estonia) you currently receive 0.50 percent interest on a savings account. “The top five savings accounts with the highest interest rates currently consist entirely of foreign banks,” says Bulthuis. “These banks are all covered by a deposit guarantee scheme within the European Union, so that your savings are protected there in the same way as in the Netherlands.”

Slowly up

The large banks ING, Rabobank and ABN Amro are now sticking to abolishing negative interest rates. Bulthuis sees that the Dutch banks manage a lot of money, because the Dutch have saved a lot during the corona pandemic. "So they don't have to do their best to lure savers. I therefore estimate that the interest on savings at the Dutch banks will only rise very slowly. They may implement a small rate hike in September, if the ECB comes up with another rate hike. But then it is only 0.1 or 0.2 percent, is my estimation."

