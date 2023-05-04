Google has announced a feature that can replace passwords and two-step verification codes for logging in. However, even with the use of the access key, the user will still be able to use their passwords if they wish. According to the company, the alternative will be more convenient and secure than passwords and will work on all major platforms and browsers.

“Unlike passwords, passkeys can only exist on your devices. They cannot be accidentally written or given to a bad actor. When you use a passkey to sign in to your Google Account, it proves to Google that you have access to your device and can unlock it,” the company said in a statement.

Keys are created in the user’s Google account and will not be shared with Google, and will only stay on the users’ devices. When he goes to perform the login or other actions on his account, the keys will be requested. You will be asked for screen lock biometrics or PIN to confirm that you are the user trying to access the account.

Access keys will protect against phishing attacks, account hacking by SIM swapping, among other forms of attack. Google has provided the option to “use a passkey from another device” by creating a single sign-on for that device. This does not mean that the user’s passkey will be transferred to that device.

The use of passwords for authentication in computing systems only started in the 1960s, with the development of the first multiuser computing systems. With the advent of the internet and the exponential growth in the amount of users and information online, the importance of passwords has become even greater. Currently, passwords are used to access emails, social networks, bank accounts and various other online services that store personal and financial information.