According to the National Justice Council, 4% of prisoners not returning to prisons does not have “negative consequences for security”

O CNJ (National Council of Justice) concluded that the end of temporary releases of prisoners, the so-called saidinhas, to avoid the increase in crime is not “is supported by evidence”.

The conclusion is contained in a report in which the council evaluated the Law 14.836/2024a rule that ended prisoner releases. In May, Congress overturned the president’s partial veto Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and maintained the ban on the benefit.

Before the new law, prisoners who were in semi-open regime, who had already served 1/6 of their total sentence and were on good behavior, could leave prison for 5 days to visit family on holidays, study abroad or participate in resocialization activities.

With the rejection of the veto by congressmen, inmates are prevented from leaving prisons on holidays and special dates, such as Christmas and Mother’s Day.

According to the CNJ, only 4% of prisoners do not return to penitentiaries, a fact that does not “any negative consequences for public safety”.

“Reducing opportunities for rebuilding and strengthening family and community relationships for people serving sentences goes against the objective of disproportionately providing conditions for the harmonious social integration of convicts and ends up increasing pressure within prison establishments, increasing the deterioration of a system that operates in a way that structurally violates fundamental rights.”said the council.

The CNJ also stated that carrying out criminological examinations to grant sentence progression, as provided for in the rule, will generate costs of R$6 billion for the public administration and triple the deficit of places in prisons.

“The extension of the incarceration period resulting from the inevitable delays in future regime progressions in light of the new requirement indicates that, in 12 months, 283 thousand people will no longer progress regularly, which will result in an additional annual cost of R$6 billion reais for the public coffers”he stated.

In May, Minister André Mendonça, of STF (Federal Supreme Court), recognized that the end of the releases cannot be retroactive to reach inmates who were entitled to the benefit. The minister emphasized that the Constitution provides that criminal law cannot be retroactive, except to benefit the defendant.

