The lack of a physical representation in Brazil does not prevent the continuity of X’s operations, however, the platform’s situation may become more complicated if it does not comply with new court orders issued by Alexandre de Moraes and the STF. This is the assessment of experts consulted by People’s Gazette about the closure of X’s office in Brazil, on Saturday (17), after Moraes threatened to fine and arrest the social network’s legal representative in the country, accusing her of not complying with court orders requesting data and blocking accounts on the platform.

According to Tedney Moreira, a law professor at Ibmec Brasília, X could still be subject to suspension in Brazil if it fails to comply with new court orders. “Under the terms of art. 12, items III and IV of Law No. 12,965 of 2014 [o Marco Civil da Internet]it is possible that the Judiciary will determine the temporary suspension or prohibition of the exercise of internet application activities if federal legislation is not complied with, which would be the case of repeated disobedience of court orders by X. Thus, the closure of X’s office would not be a motivator for this possibility, but rather the practice of non-compliance with court orders”, stated Moreira.

The professor also said that even with the office closed in Brazil, X, as a company, can still be notified of new orders from the Supreme Court and Moraes through its headquarters abroad. Moreira recalled that the Brazilian Internet Civil Rights Framework allows sanctions to be applied to foreign companies that provide services to the Brazilian public, which means that the company can be sued regardless of the absence of a local representation.

“Based on art. 11, §2, of the Brazilian Civil Rights Framework for the Internet, the closure of X in Brazil is not an impediment to any punishment of suspension or blocking of the application’s activities in Brazil, since this sanction also extends to legal entities headquartered abroad, as long as they offer services to the Brazilian public. This certainly makes it difficult to hold the representative in Brazil individually liable, but in this case, there would be notification to the head office [nos EUA]”, said Moreira.

In the event of a possible suspension, Moreira also stated that Moraes could order mobile phone operators to block access to X, both through the social network’s website and its app, similar to what happened with WhatsApp and Telegram in the past. However, the professor said, the decision to block access to the platform does not completely prevent Brazilian users from using it, especially with the use of virtual private networks (VPNs), which can bypass such blocks by changing users’ IP addresses.

Would users be punished for using VPN to access X?

If X is suspended in Brazil, the possibility of the STF taking measures against access to the platform via VPN is limited, as there is no specific legislation that prohibits the use of these tools.

“In theory, there is no ban on the use of VPNs in Brazil. There are countries, for example, that do ban them. China is one of them. But in Brazil, there is no specific legislation banning VPNs. So, in principle, there would be no sanctions against users who use VPNs,” said Filipe Medon, founding member of the Law and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at the State University of Rio de Janeiro and professor of Civil Law at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV).

For Medon, the withdrawal of the X office from Brazil should harm users in the country, since, according to the professor, “they no longer have faster access to resolve issues such as content moderation and lose [também] your national company reference”.

Medon stressed that X’s situation has parallels with previous cases involving other platforms, such as Telegram itself. The Russian messaging app, the professor recalled, also began to refuse to comply with Brazilian court orders and began to face progressive coercive measures by the Judiciary, starting with notifications and fines, until such actions escalated to the imposition of the suspension of the service in national territory.

Any action against Musk will now depend on international cooperation

Medon said that Minister Moraes is not prevented from notifying or sending letters directly to Musk, who lives in the US. However, both jurists consulted by People’s Gazette They claim that such action, without a Brazilian representative, now depends on a lengthy formal process of international cooperation. Furthermore, Moreira recalled, lawsuits against Musk can only be processed if the act for which the billionaire would be notified is considered a crime in both Brazil and the United States.

“OX as a company, as well as Elon Musk himself, could be the target of notifications abroad,” Medon pointed out. “However, any notification to Elon Musk or compliance with Brazilian court orders requires authorization from the US Department of Justice, after the presentation and approval of a request for international cooperation, in addition to the fact that the crime eventually imputed here in Brazil to Elon Musk is also considered a crime in the US, in compliance with the principle of double criminality,” said Moreira.

Escalation of tension

The closure of X’s Brazilian office marks a high point in the escalation of tension between the platform and the Brazilian justice system, which began in April of this year after the release of Twitter Files Brasil, a series of reports developed by journalists Eli Vieira, from People’s GazetteMichael Shellenberger and David Ágape, who revealed acts of censorship by the TSE and Minister Alexandre de Moraes against the right in Brazil.

The social network announced on Saturday morning the immediate closure of its office in Brazil. Through its Global Government Affairs account, the platform highlighted that its appeals to the Supreme Court “were not answered” and that Moraes’ actions were “compromising the safety of its employees”.

“We are deeply saddened that we have been forced to make this decision. The responsibility lies solely with Alexandre de Moraes. His actions are incompatible with a democratic government. The Brazilian people have a choice to make – democracy or Alexandre de Moraes,” X said, adding that despite the closure of the office, the social network’s service “remains available to the people of Brazil.”