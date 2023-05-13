Until recently, one of the major (prosaic) topics of contention among friends and on social media was three-pin plugs. The discussion is now another: menu in QR Code. The modality gained momentum during the pandemic – when manipulating printed menus began to offer some risk of contagion from the covid-19 virus – and remains to this day. But many people turn up their noses, and the discussion is gradually reaching the State Legislative Assemblies. Last week, Rio approved a law that requires establishments to offer the physical model. Minas Gerais and the Federal District are also discussing the topic.

In Rio, bill 6.392/22, authored by Deputy Rodrigo Amorim (PTB), was approved on Tuesday, 9th, and now it just awaits the sanction of Governor Cláudio Castro (PL). “Some establishments still use the digital menu exclusively to reduce costs. This has created constraints and inconvenience for elderly people and other citizens who do not have a cell phone at the time of the meal or even depend on the internet connection, often not even provided by the establishment”, stated Amorim.

The law approved by the Legislative Assembly of Rio (Alerj) affects not only bars and restaurants, but also hotels, motels and similar establishments that sell drinks, meals or snacks. According to the text, the places will be required to provide a printed version of the menu, not just the digital one.

In the Federal District, a similar project by Deputy Robério Negreiros (PSD) has been in process since the beginning of last year and is awaiting an opinion from the Consumer Protection Commission. In justifying the bill, Negreiros argues that digital menus bring difficulties for older people.

“In fact, the elderly have great difficulty dealing with technology, as they have not experienced part of the technology curve. The learning process for them has to be adaptive, it is not possible to teach them in the same way as a young person would be taught”, maintains the district deputy. “In addition to the difficulty in using technology, health conditions such as low vision, vision loss, cataracts, affect the use and access by the elderly to digital menus, who feel extremely excluded from something that would be simple, choosing the what to eat.”

“Virtual menus assume that the customer has a smartphone and internet access, which is not always the case. In addition, some people, especially the elderly, have difficulties with technology. Thus, so that no citizen is excluded, it is necessary to have the option of a printed menu in commercial establishments, in order to guarantee broad access to information about the products sold, in accordance with the provisions of the Defense Code. of the Consumer”, justifies the deputy in the bill.