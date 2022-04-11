“Masterchef celebrity Argentina 3″ LIVE celebrated its grand finale TODAY, Sunday April 10th. Of the 16 celebrities who began the path to becoming the best chef, only the contestants remained: Thomas Fonz Y Mica Viciconte, who gave their best in a hard-fought reality competition. After the hour and a half day for the preparation of the dishes, it was announced that the announcement of the winning chef or the winning chef will be given tomorrow, April 11, by the Telefe signal.

Do you want to know who will be the winner of the million and a half pesos? Next, we tell you everything you need to know so you don’t miss any detail of the exciting definition of a competition that week after week gave us emotions, laughter, surprises and controversy.

Live: LIVE of the FINAL of “Masterchef celebrity Argentina 2022: Mica and Tomy embark on the chef journey The finalists tell the secrets tell the secrets of their dishes. The final result will be announced tomorrow, April 11. 10 seconds to complete the test 3,2,1 Hands up. Everyone applauds and prepares for the jury’s verdict. final minute Tomy and Mica taste their dishes before delivering them. There are only 60 seconds left for the test to end. 10 minutes for the delivery of dishes Shouts of encouragement and recommendations are plenty. The finalists rush to plate their meals. Only 30 minutes left Half an hour before meeting the winner of the season, Mica asks her relatives to sing her the time to prevent. Tomás enters into a dispute with his family Tomás’ mother and daughter ask the contestant chef not to prepare the dish he plans to prepare; however, the participant ignores his comments and rushes to get his dishes ready. A short commercial break Upon returning, the performance of the participants will be known. Mica receives encouragement from her family They help her deal with stress. Mica is encouraged by her daughters and husband. For his part, Tomy has many people around his table, so a jury asks his colleagues to circulate and leave him alone. Competition heats up The first 30 minutes of the day pass. Both Mica and Tomy look nervous, but they struggle to overcome obstacles and time. Mica and Tomás’ menu arrives The dish that Mica will prepare is gartined viagras, gizzards and prawns with mashed cauliflower. For dessert, you will have a sauce of expensive fruits and a cocoa cake. For his part, Tomás will prepare a roasted peach with caramelized pistachios. The chefs give the instructions of the night The finalists must enter the market for the last time. For the first time, they will not have 3 minutes to collect their supplies, but will have the place open for the duration of the competition. Relatives of finalists show their support Mica Lorena’s family came to the cooking show to encourage their relative and joke with the jurors. Mica’s husband makes indirect jokes towards the jury and the tension escalates. Tomás Fonzi’s mother and wife extend their support and encourage him to give 100% in the competition. Former participants come to support their peers Big emotion. Former contestants of “Masterchef celebrity Argentina 2022” come to the program to see the final gala of the contest. Tomás Fonzi makes his entrance With evident nervousness, chef Tomás says he is ready to start the competition day. Mica Lorena makes her entrance to the kitchen set The first competitor to have made it to the final makes her entrance to the Masterchef set. Start the last episode of the gastronomic program They pass a compilation of the most controversial moments of the program “Masterchef celebrity. Argentina 2022″

When is the final of “Masterchef celebrity Argentina 2022″?

The last gala of “Masterchef celebrity Argentina 2022″ will this be Sunday April 10. The winner, however, will be announced this Monday the 11th.

The semifinal on Thursday, April 7 had many emotions. Photo: Telefe

How was the semifinal in “Masterchef celebrity Argentina”?

The last semifinal was lived in the program on Thursday, April 7. Three participants fought to advance to the grand final: Tomás, Mica and Juariu. This time, the challenge was to prepare something fruity, velvety, fried, sour, spicy, steamed, as well as including an omelette, a salad and using a mortar in the preparation.

Finally, the eliminated of the day was Juariu, despite having the slight advantage of being able to choose 3 fewer ingredients. “I am very happy since I came here. I’ve been watching this show for a long time and it was hard for me to assimilate that I know everyone in person. Today I am feeling passion for cooking. I thank you all,” she maintained.

Who are the finalists?

The actor Thomas Fonz and the influencer Micaela Viciconte They are the two participants who reached the final of “Masterchef celebrity 3″.

Tomás Fonzi and Micaela Viciconte are the finalists of MasterChef Celebrity 3. Photo: MasterChef Argentina

What prize will the winner get?

The winner of the third season of “Masterchef celebrity Argentina” will receive a total of 1,500,000 pesos and a one-year scholarship to study at the Mausi Sebess gastronomy institute.

Who are the juries of “Masterchef celebrity 3″?

“Masterchef Celebrity Argentina 3” has as jurors German Martitegui, Donato de Santis and Damian Betular.

Donato de Santis, Damián Betular and Germán Martitegui, the three jurors of MasterChef Celebrity 3. Photo: MasterChef Argentina

Who leads “Masterchef celebrity Argentina 2022”?

Santiago del Mororenowned Argentine host, is the one in charge of introducing the contestants and motivating the audience in this popular game show.

What is “Masterchef celebrity” about?

“Masterchef celebrity Argentina” look for the famous man or woman from this country who best dominates the kitchen. To do this, each participant must overcome the most diverse challenges and challenges, which involve preparing all kinds of dishes.

The competition was close in the last semifinal of MasterChef Celebrity. Photo: Telefe

“Masterchef celebrity Argentina”: schedule

The grand finale ofMasterchef celebrity 3 Argentina” starts at 10:30 p.m. (10:30 p.m.) from Argentina This Sunday, April 10.

What channel broadcasts “Masterchef celebrity Argentina 2022″?

The definition of “Master chef celebrity” It will be available through the Telefe signal, a channel that has acquired the rights to this worldwide successful franchise of cooking reality shows.

Juariu was the eliminated participant in the last MasterChef Celebrity program. Photo: Telefe

How to watch Telefe LIVE?

You can tune in to the full schedule of phone live at any time of the day from your computer, cell phone or tablet in www.telefe.comas well as by the following cable frequencies:

Channel 10 and 1001 (HD) of Cablevisión (Digital)

Channel 10 of Telecentre.

Channel 123 and 1123 (HD) of DirecTV.

Where to see “Masterchef celebrity Argentina 2022” LIVE ONLINE FREE?

Through La República Espectaculos you will be able to follow LIVE ONLINE all the incidents and reactions of the definition by the title of “Masterchef celebrity Argentina”.