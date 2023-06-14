Are you leaving the American dream? Samahara Lobaton would be with a return ticket to Lima without a return ticket to the United States. Magaly Medina revealed this Tuesday, June 13, that the daughter of Melissa Klüg he would be taking a plane “in the next few days” to his native country after separating from Youna. As is known, both have been going through a strong sentimental crisis for weeks and this problem would have worsened since she traveled to North America in the summer of this year. Apparently, their relationship would have come to an end.

On social networks, the influencer talked about this break, but after a few minutes she deleted the post. This was what she said: “Today I have ended my relationship with Youna, for all the time we have shared and in respect for my daughter we want to leave this issue closed and leave nothing to speculation.”

