After sending a letter to Emmanuel Macron in vain to ask for “active assistance” to die, this 57-year-old man stops “all hydration, all food, all care, except comfort care such as morphine”.

Friday September 4, at the end of the day, Alain Cocq, suffering from an incurable orphan disease, will stop all treatment and all food. On July 20, this 57-year-old man sent a letter to Emmanuel Macron asking that doctors be authorized to prescribe a powerful sedative, which he would have swallowed himself in order to relieve the suffering caused by this degenerative disease.

The Elysée did not accede to his request, Alain Cocq, “in the final phase for thirty-four years”, therefore decided to let himself die. His agony will be broadcast on Facebook “so that people know what the end of life is currently in France”, he explains. Franceinfo tells you more about this tireless activist for the cause of disabled people, who is fighting his final fight.

What is Alain Cocq suffering from?

This patient has a disease so orphaned that it doesn’t even have a name. It was detected when he was 23, when he slipped down a staircase and dislocated his knee. The surgeons who operate on him then discover that no drop of blood is flowing. Alain Cocq learns that he suffers from an extremely rare disease, by which the walls of his arteries stick together, which leads to ischemia (a decrease or even a stop of blood circulation in a tissue or an organ). In the world, they were only three to suffer from this pathology. The other two people are deceased, he is the only one still alive. At the time, a professor of medicine told him that he only had “15 days to live”. But the young man decides to “to fight”, for him, and for the cause of disabled people. Today, he is bedridden by this very painful disease, with no hope of improvement.

What is his militant background?

Originally from Dijon (Côte-d’Or), where he lives in the Grésilles district, Alain Cocq decides, in 1993, to leave his town in a wheelchair to join the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg. In 1994, he made a tour of France, still in a wheelchair, then three tours of Europe which will take him in particular to Brussels in 1998 and to the UN, in Geneva, in 2008.

Alain Cocq arrived on June 17, 1998 at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg (Bas-Rhin) after a journey of 2,000 kilometers accompanied by his two dogs from Dijon (Côte-d’Or). (DAMIEN MEYER / AFP)

But this trip, which cost him five heart attacks and seven strokes, will be his last. “The chair, I can’t anymore. Just getting out of bed is screaming”, he describes. Alain Cocq has been bedridden for several years. Last year, this activist at heart, member of the Socialist Party and the Association for the Right to Die with Dignity (ADMD), nevertheless went, in an outpatient bed, to several demonstrations of ” yellow vests “, “the logical continuation of [son] fight “, he explains to Release. “The ‘yellow vests’ are the socially handicapped, these are populations who find themselves in a situation of social exclusion, the poor who cannot move around”, he develops in the daily columns.

What is he asking for?

Alain Cocq’s suffering has increased in recent years. “My intestines and bladder empty into a pocket. I cannot feed myself so I am force-fed like a goose, with a pipe in my stomach.”, explains the patient, “tube fed or by food supplements for two years”, precise The world (subscribers article). “My condition is deteriorating and continues to deteriorate more and more. I’m at a point where I have no more life. I’m looking at the ceiling like a jerk. No, it’s not my life.”, he describes, emaciated, from his bed, to France 2.

Therefore, Alain Cocq wants us to help him die. For this, he sent a letter to Emmanuel Macron on July 20. He asked her to “help him to leave in peace” by authorizing a doctor to prescribe a strong sedative.

Yes “the answer [de l’Elysée] is positive “, he wrote then on Facebook, “on Saturday, September 5 in the afternoon, I will take my candy directly, as I call it, and I will fall asleep to a sleep (…) followed 10 to 30 seconds after my death.” He then turned to the other option. “In the event of a refusal, which will be the very likely answer, Friday September 4 at bedtime I will stop all food, all hydration, all treatment, except morphine, and all care.”

Alain Cocq obtained a telephone meeting on August 25 with the health advisor of the presidency, Anne-Marie Armanteras by Saxce. They argued together but he was unsuccessful. In letter dated Thursday, September 3, Emmanuel Macron replied that he was not able “to access [sa] request” because he was not “not above the law”. The head of state added However : “I have heard the personal steps you want to take today, those which consist in refusing any relentless therapy. (…) With emotion, I respect your step.”

Faced with this refusal, Alain Cocq therefore confirmed his decision to stop his treatments and stop eating. “I stop all hydration, diet, care, apart from comfort care such as morphine”, did he declare.

Why is his euthanasia not legally possible?

The Claeys-Leonetti law of 2016 on the end of life does not apply to the case of Alain Cocq. It indeed authorizes a “deep and continuous sedation until death” but only if the person has an incurable disease and their vital prognosis is short-term, which is not the case here. “Alain is not at the end of his life”, explains Jean-Luc Romero-Michel, president of ADMD, to Release.

In fact, once he stops eating and hydrating, and “‘from a certain deterioration’ of his condition, doctors could consider that Alain Cocq could be eligible for deep and continuous sedation until death”, indicates The world.

In order to “show the French what the agony forced by the Leonetti law is”, Alain Cocq will broadcast his end of life, which he believes will last “four-five days”, waking up on Saturday morning, live on his Facebook page. The goal of this shock action? “I want people to know what the end of life is currently in France”, he explained to France Inter. “There will be the video without the sound, as soon as I die the image will be shot. For me, it is out of the question to show trashy images, the moment I go out will be a deliverance, the fight will continue afterwards me”, assures Alain Cocq. But this video could be censored by the social network. In its regulations, Facebook indeed stipulates that it is forbidden to share “images showing the violent death of one or more people”.

What are the other emblematic cases of the right to die?

Publicizing his right to die is not a new process. The first to have done so is Vincent Humbert, who found himself quadriplegic, dumb and blind at the age of 19 after a car accident, in 2000. Perfectly lucid, he called Jacques Chirac at the end of 2002, in himself requesting in writing permission to be euthanized. Faced with the presidential refusal, the young man’s mother, Marie Humbert, had him ingest a high dose of barbiturates, plunging him into a deep coma which had led to a cessation of treatment a few days later. Charged, she finally benefited from a dismissal. The debate that followed this case led to the adoption of the Leonetti Law in 2005.

In 2008, Chantal Sébire, suffering from an incurable tumor in the face and “literally eaten up by pain”, had also claimed to Nicolas Sarkozy the right to anticipate his death. She also filed a request with the Dijon tribunal de grande instance. His request had been rejected. In desperation, she had taken barbiturates and passed away on March 19, 2008.

In 2017, the writer Anne Bert, suffering from Charcot’s disease, in turn claimed her choice to be euthanized in Belgium. She is dead at 59, the same year, after receiving a lethal injection in a Belgian palliative care service.