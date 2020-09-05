After sending a letter to Emmanuel Macron in vain to ask for “active assistance” to die, this 57-year-old man stops “all hydration, all food, all care, except comfort care such as morphine”.

The end of life activist “worthy”, Alain Cocq, suffering from an incurable disease, announced, on the night of Friday September 4 to Saturday September 5 on Facebook, to have stopped his treatment, all food and hydration, thus letting himself die live in order to denounce “agony” constrained by the current end-of-life law.

“The road to deliverance begins and, believe me, I am happy”, declared Alain Cocq on his Facebook account, shortly after midnight, announcing having “finished his last meal” and ceased all hydration and treatment. “I know the days ahead are going to be difficult, but I have made up my mind and I am at peace”, he added. “It’s not suicide”, specifies the patient, recalling that he is Catholic. “I am in the situation provided for by law where a patient can stop his treatment”, he explains, saying that in these cases the death follows “within two to five or even seven days”. “Me, with my condition, it may be fast”.

“It will be very hard but it will not be too much compared to everything I have experienced”, continues Alain Cocq from the medical bed installed at his home and which he can no longer leave. Handing a plastic cup to the camera, he then says a final word: “Here are friends, I have a last drink to your health”, before concluding his very poignant message with a “So is life. Goodbye”.

Alain Cocq had shortly before suffered a refusal from President Emmanuel Macron to help him die by authorizing an assisted suicide. “Your wish is to request active assistance in dying which is currently not permitted in our country”, wrote the President of the Republic in response to Alain Cocq’s request to authorize a doctor to prescribe a barbiturate, “on a compassionate basis”, so that he can “go in peace”. In order to “show the French what the agony forced by the Leonetti law is”, Alain Cocq will broadcast his end of life on waking up on Saturday morning, “live on (his) Facebook page”. The Claeys-Léonetti law on the end of life, adopted in 2016, authorizes deep sedation but only for people whose prognosis is threatened. “short term”. However, the incurable patient cannot prove that his end of life is approaching in the short term.