End of life, back to the Constitutional Court. New question of legitimacy from the investigating judge of Florence

A new exception of constitutional legitimacy has been raised for assisted suicide. It's about, explain the Coscioni association, article 580 of the penal code where it requires that the non-punishment of those who facilitate suicide is also subordinated to the condition of being “kept alive by life support treatments”, in contrast with articles 2, 3, 13, 32 , 117 of the Constitution. To refer the matter to the Council the investigating judge of Florence for the investigation into Marco Cappato, Felicetta Maltese and Chiara Lalli: in 2022 they helped Massimiliano, suffering from multiple sclerosis, to go to Switzerland where he died by assisted suicide.

