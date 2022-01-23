Interview with the Bishop of Pinerolo, who leads the CEI commission for ecumenism, on the story of the son who suffocated his mother, elderly and sick, with a pillow after giving her sleeping pills

VATICAN CITY. «To love is to give birth. This is why killing a suffering mother cannot be defined as love ». This was supported by Monsignor Derio Olivero, bishop of Pinerolo and president of the CEI commission for ecumenism and dialogue, after the story of Giovanni Ghiotti, confessed to the death of his 92-year-old mother, acquitted by the Asti court. The prelate also speaks of the end of life, and, while affirming that “death is always a defeat”, he acknowledges that in a secular country it is “necessary to confront each other in order to arrive at a law”.

Did the man who killed his seriously ill mother perform an act of love?

“I don’t think murder ‘for love’ can be called love. A beautiful definition I have read says: love is giving birth. To truly love a person is to get all the good out of them and the relationship. “

What does this story tell us?

«It sends a very strong message about seriousness and the sense of pain. The suffering of loved ones hurts us, questions us. And we can also admit that it disturbs us, in the sense that it places limits on our life, it weighs on us. We often speak of euthanasia also because it is a liberation for those close to the sick. I say this without accusing anyone, with the utmost understanding and compassion ».

Broadening the speech, there are those who believe it is right to allow a person in very serious conditions to take his own life. Wouldn’t extreme despair like that of Asti be avoided?

“I don’t know the reasons for the Asti sentence or if the lady asked to die. A first thing to point out in general is that you can never override the will of others. On assisted suicide, the Church defends the principle that death is always a great defeat. Instead, a certain thought is spreading: that death in certain cases can be a victory ».

So you are against a law on assisted suicide?

“It is not so. We all live in the same territory, where secular, Catholic and other faith cultures coexist, so I am convinced that it is necessary to confront each other in order to arrive at legislation, each bringing their own contribution by emerging from ideologies ».

How do you respond to those who accuse the Church of being retrograde?

“We are not ‘out of this world’. I think we go into certain topics very seriously. At the same time, it is true that we must behave more as Pope Francis indicates: get out of the sacristies and learn from others, from history that has changed “.

For the Church is life sacred, and what about individual freedom?

«It is exaggerated to insist only on sacredness as an absolute term without combining quality of life and conscience. Each of these concepts taken alone become ideological exasperation. It is not easy to keep them together, but it is on these elements that dialogue in the Italian community should be played. Trying to do so would give us a path to reach even more shared regulations ».

What do you think of the referendum on euthanasia?

“Referendums are always delicate. There is a risk of privileging “opinion” rather than carrying out a serious research. All the more so on ethical issues it is necessary to create paths of reflection in order to arrive at meditated decisions “.