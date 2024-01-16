The discussion and vote saw a split in the centre-right, with Fdi and Fi against, president Luca Zaia and part of the League in favour, as did the opposition





The popular initiative law on medically assisted suicide does not pass in Veneto.

The vote on the law, proposed by the 'Coscioni' association, did not pass the first two of the 5 overall articles, which required the yes of an absolute majority.

The second, in particular, is a 'fundamental' article of the law, for which the president Roberto Ciambebetti he proposed referral to the commission, which was then approved by the assembly. The discussion and vote saw a split in the centre-right, with Fdi and Fi against, president Luca Zaia and part of the League in favour, as did the opposition.

Subscribe to the newsletter

