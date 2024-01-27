Bigon: “Punished by the Democratic Party for my vote. Schlein? He didn't call me”

“Out of a sense of responsibility and to avoid exacerbating internal controversies, I take note of the revocation – as deputy secretary of the Democratic Party in Verona – and I will continue to work in the Democratic Party, the place where the pluralism of different sensitivities must be guaranteed. An irreplaceable enrichment of the life of the Party”. This was stated in a note by the dem regional councilor Annamaria Bigon, at the center of the controversy after her abstention in the vote on the end-of-life law (in dissent with the group) which contributed to scuttling the legislation .

“I continue to have faith in discussion and dialogue – he adds – I claim the right to the coherence of the choice made which was linked to the availability or otherwise, for everyone, of palliative care. A terminally ill patient can and must be taken care of and accompanied to completion of his own existence, leaving him the free choice of palliative care. Taking care is fundamental and the Region must take charge of it.”

But in an interview with Il Foglio he adds some critical elements towards the Democratic Party. “I take note of what my party has decided, but I don't believe that the choice of the provincial secretary has any justification. This decision came after my vote in the Regional Council, it is clear that it is a punishment.” When asked by Il Foglio if you really believe that everything happened at a local level, you say you don't know. “I am a member of the Democratic Party because pluralism and freedom of conscience are enshrined in the statute, and cannot be questioned”. But she also explains that “Schlein didn't call me. But I remain available to explain my reasons, of which I am convinced.”

Also on Il Foglio is the harsh criticism of Pierluigi Castagnetti, former deputy and secretary of the Popolari, among the dem founders: “So they call into question the entire architrave of the party. But where do we want to go? There is no political discipline that matters. The feeling is that we wanted to hit one, to educate a hundred. The Democratic Party is a common good. This secretariat he often forgets it.”

