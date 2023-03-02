MILAN – A second life for electric car batteries? Absolutely yes, indeed, it is Directive 2006/66/EC that sanctions it. After faithfully serving zero-emission cars and vans, the batteries will be reused for public or private stationary applications, supporting electricity grids and renewable sources. To finally be sent for recycling, recovering all the materials with which they are made. A 6 billion euro business in which Italy will be able to play a leading role, according to the study entitled “The recycling of electric vehicle batteries @ 2050: evolutionary scenarios and enabling technologies” presented in Milan by Motus-E, Strategy&e Politecnico di Milano.

Taking into consideration only the batteries of electric cars that will already be found on the national territory, and without counting all related industries in the sector, the revenues of this business in fact, they will amount to between 400 and 600 million euros for Italy, to then increase with the growth of the zero-emission fleet in circulation and not to mention that the turnover will also be able to expand through the importation of accumulators from abroad to recycle. The analysis projected to 2050 estimates around 3.4 million tons of end-of-life batteries ready for recycling in Europe, compared to a recycling capacity that does not currently exceed 80,000 tons per year. The space to create new jobs therefore is not only gigantic, but will give life to an unprecedented supply chain which will also translate into another advantage: becoming independent in the extraction and processing of raw materials, being able to leverage resources present “in home” and already refined.

“The results of this study are an example of the approach that we as a country must have towards the transition to electricity”, explains the general secretary of Motus-E, Francesco Naso. “Italy’s engineering skills are recognized throughout the world, with the right industrial policies we can put them to good use and become leaders in many areas of electric mobility, such as battery recycling. These are opportunities to relaunch the economy and employment that we cannot give to other countries, but we must be quick if we want to seize and exploit them fully”. The opportunities on the horizon are already beginning to incentivize traditional players in the value chain to extend their skills into roles adjacent to those already held. Anticipating your moves can trigger a significant competitive advantage.

“Creating a circular value chain for batteries is key to exploiting the value stored in their residual capacity and component parts”, underlines Massimo Leonardo, Principal Strategy&. “In addition to sustainability, the interest of the actors involved in this topic is stimulated by the synergies present between the production and use activities and end-of-life management. Combining the production of batteries with the recycling of waste allows Italian and European producers to reuse the secondary raw material derived from their own waste, and meet the requirements imposed by European regulations. Similarly, automakers can identify the optimal solutions to breathe new life into batteries of which they know their design and characteristics, and leverage their dealer networks for collection. Players able to exploit these synergies right away will enjoy a strong competitive advantage”.