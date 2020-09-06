Alain Cocq disconnected his oxygen and stopped hydrating. He spoke on a social network, “I know that the days ahead are going to be very difficult but nevertheless I made my decision and I am serene“. He would have liked to pass away in a peaceful way, with a doctor who would have helped him die without suffering. But that was impossible, because it is not considered to be at the end of its life.

“We die badly in our country”

Jean-Luc Romero-Michel, president of the association for the right to die with dignity, expresses himself: “It shows to what extent today our laws are not adapted and that we die badly in our country“. Alain’s case Cocq revives the controversy over the end of life. The law Leonetti only allows deep sedation for people whose prognosis is short-term, which is not the case with Alain Cocq according to doctors. Some believe that the law should be clarified, as the notion of short term is not defined. Dr Véronique Fournier, former president of the national center for palliative and end-of-life care, believes that there is “a singular appreciation with doctors ready to support people even when death is not exactly within 48 hours (…) and doctors who consider that the short term is 48 hours and no more “.