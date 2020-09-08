Suffering from an incurable disease, Alain Cocq was hospitalized, unconscious, 4 days after stopping his treatment to let himself die.

“Dignified” end-of-life activist Alain Cocq was hospitalized Monday evening after 4 days without treatment or food, his representative reported Tuesday (September 8). “He was hospitalized last night after an intervention from the Samu. I think he was not conscious,” said Sophie Medjeberg, vice-president of the Handi-Mais-Pas-Que association, who said he feared that the patient was taken to hospital and treated against his will. What she could not confirm with the person concerned.

Alain Cocq, suffering from an incurable disease, had announced on the night of Friday September 4 to Saturday September 5 on Facebook, to interrupt treatment, diet and hydration, thus letting himself die live in order to denounce “agony” constrained by the current law on end of life. Social network however announced have blocked this video broadcast.

Emmanuel Macron refuses assisted suicide

Alain Cocq had shortly before suffered a refusal from President Emmanuel Macron to help him die by authorizing an assisted suicide. “Your wish is to request active assistance in dying which is currently not permitted in our country”, wrote the President of the Republic in response to Alain Cocq’s request to authorize a doctor to prescribe a barbiturate, “on a compassionate basis”, so that he can “go in peace”.

The Claeys-Léonetti law on the end of life, adopted in 2016, authorizes deep sedation but only for people whose prognosis is threatened. “short term”. However, the incurable patient could not then prove that his end of life was approaching in the short term.