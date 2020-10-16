Alain Cocq, activist for a “dignified” end of life and suffering from an incurable orphan disease, has ceased the second hunger strike and care that it began on Monday, after a brief hospitalization, associations announced Friday, October 16.

At the beginning of September, the 57-year-old man had already ended a first healthcare and hunger strike after three days, citing “unbearable pain” who had convinced him to seek hospitalization. “Like the first time, he was hospitalized at his request and resumed his treatment, diet and hydration”, François Lambert, president of the Article 10 association, told AFP in regular contact with Alain Cocq.

“My state of health is deteriorating rapidly”, said Alain Cocq in a text message to AFP, specifying that he is currently back home, in Dijon (Côte-d’Or), in his medical bed. Alain Cocq, bedridden by illness, assured Monday, want to go this time “until the end”.

In July he had sent a letter to Emmanuel Macron asking him to authorize, on a compassionate basis, the medical profession to prescribe pentobarbital, a powerful barbiturate that would have allowed him to “go in peace”. The head of state refused, saying “not being able to ask anyone to go beyond our current legal framework”.