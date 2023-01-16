The end of “Queen of the South 3” has arrived. After several months on the air, fans of Kate del Castillo are ready to say goodbye to the series that has accompanied her since 2011. In episodes that saw the journey of Theresa Mendoza and their allies from various Latin American countries, including Peru, the plot concludes with the confrontation that more than one wants to see, that of the Mexican against Epifanio Vargas.

In chapter 59 of “The Queen of the South 3″, we saw Teresa’s allies trying to rescue a priest. Mateo offers to help, and he calls the DEA to make a deal. Meanwhile, Epifanio is waiting to deliver the final blow to him.

Trailer of “The Queen of the South 3”, chapter 60

What will happen in the last chapter of “The Queen of the South 3”?

On a plane, with Palermo hostage, Teresa and Oleg tell him that they are determined to hand him over to the authorities. He warns them that he won’t betray them, but she doesn’t believe him. Likewise, Mendoza discovers that Danilo is General Garrido’s spy inside the National Palace. She tells him that he must be present at the meeting that Epifanio Vargas will have and that this will be his payment for rescuing him.

On the other hand, Mateo turns himself in to the police and Sofía is comforted by her friends, after reading her farewell letter. The fate of the young man is uncertain.

While all this is happening, the first lady and wife of Epifanio Vargas, Genoveva, joins Teresa and Oleg to catch her husband. The plan to surround the politician is underway.

The end of “The Queen of the South” has arrived. Photo: Telemundo

When does “Queen of the South” 3, chapter 60 premiere?

Chapter 60 of “La reina del sur 3” premieres this Monday, January 16, 2023. After the end, fiction will give up its space to “The king of heaven 8”.

“La reina del sur 3”: schedule by country

Peru, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile: 9.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina: 10.00 pm

Where can I see “La reina del sur 3″?

The third season of “La reina del sur” will premiere its chapter 55, about to enter its long-awaited final week. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo

“La reina del sur 3″ can be seen LIVE on Telemundo, since it is an original production of the channel. However, all of its episodes will also be available on Netflix. Also, upload summaries of the chapters on your YouTube account.