After several months of laughter and drama, “Al fondo hay sitio” season 9 comes to an end. Because the fans wanted to know what will happen to each character, in recent days we have seen how cast members have shed light on what will happen to them at the end of this cycle. With Koky on the verge of divorce with Charito, more than one wonders if their separation will take place or not. Also, will we see Alessia and Jimmy make their love come true?

For now, let’s review where to watch, what time and what to expect from the season finale of “AFHS”, the popular Peruvian series.

What will happen in chapter 130 of “At the bottom there is room 9”?

Because Francesca is outraged by the deception of Diego Montalbán, who hid the ‘Noni’ necklace and accused Koky of stealing it, she tells her lawyer that she is baffled by what happened and that she does not understand how her partner could have behaved in an almost criminal way. On the other hand, we see Jimmy wondering whether or not he should continue to worry about Alessia.

Also, we will know who is the famous admirer of Diego, who throughout “Al fondo hay sitio 9″ has been sending gifts to Montalbán indicating that he is a great cook. Finally, Don Gilberto will apparently expose the secret of Peter and the Gonzales house: the butler is the owner of the house.

Gilberto found ownership papers from the Gonzales house. Photo: America TV

When is the final chapter of “At the bottom there is room” season 9?

The final chapter of season 9 of “Al fondo hay sitio” will be broadcast this Friday, December 23 on América TV.

Final chapter of “There is room at the bottom” 2022: schedules by country

Peru, Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

How many chapters does “Al fondo hay sitio” 2022 have?

Season 9 of “AFHS” had a total of 130 episodes by 2022. It is the installment with the fewest episodes since the Peruvian series was first broadcast in 2009.

The end of the ninth season of “In the background there is room” 2022 will bring more than one surprise. Photo: Composition/America TV

What channel broadcasts “Al fondo hay sitio” season 9?

“Al fondo hay sitio” broadcasts its episodes through América Televisión, a channel that has developed the series since 2009.

What channel is América TV in Peru?