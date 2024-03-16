After 11 years after the disappearance of Angelo Tricarico, confirmation has arrived: his remains were found in a well

Unfortunately, a sad confirmation has arrived regarding the 27-year-old's story Angelo Tricarico disappeared in 2013. Agents found his remains in a well located on the outskirts of San Marco in Lamis, but what happened to him still remains a mystery.

The investigators' hypothesis is that he lost his life in a different place from where they found him and that he supposedly died as a result of blunt object. However, given the years that have passed and the investigations, it will still take a long time to understand what really happened to him.

In these the officers found his body some time ago, near him he had a document of identity and also the shreds of clothes that he had on him at the time of his disappearance. The confirmation of the identity, however, was only released today, Saturday 16 March. Now only further investigations will provide confirmation.

Angelo Tricarico was 27 years old, he had little ones criminal record. In the last period of his life he had jobs occasional both as a farmer and as a bricklayer. For 11 long years no one had news of him and obviously the program had also covered the case Who has seen?.

The mysterious disappearance of Angelo Tricarico and the report

CREDIT: TELE SVEVA

The boy on the morning of August 19, 2013 he left home around 8 in the morning. He had to go to an uncle's farm to help pick tomatoes. He had come out with the documents in his pocket, but without his telephone mobile phone.

He had told his wife that he would return soon, but Angelo is not at that farm in Tricarico never arrived. The woman, not seeing him return home, became alarmed after a few hours. In fact, she would have called his family first, to find out if they had any news about him, but since no one knew where he had ended up, she reported his disappearance.

As per practice in these cases, the Carabinieri immediately started the operations research of the case, but for years no one was able to understand where he had ended up. Now came the heartbreaking he confirms.