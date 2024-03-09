Tragedy in Cavallermaggiore, a 15-year-old does not enter school and is found lifeless in the Maira stream, next to her schoolbag is a note

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred yesterday, Friday 8 March. Unfortunately one 15 years old who appeared to have disappeared a few hours ago, because she did not enter school, was now found lifeless in the waters of the Maira stream.

The doctors who intervened on site, with the hope of being able to save her life, tried to revive her long. However, in the end they had no choice but to surrender and then witness his heartbreaking death. They would also find a strange note from apologiesnear his folder.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred yesterday morning, Friday 8 March. The girl who called herself Jasmeen it arrived in the municipality of Cavallermaggiore, in the province of Cuneo, last year. She had managed to reach her father and with her also her mother from India. She seemed fine and no one would have ever imagined something like this.

Unfortunately, the parents were alarmed when, in the school's applications, they discovered that the 15-year-old was not there entrance. She was supposed to arrive by train, but no one heard from her for hours. Unfortunately, it was only in the early afternoon that they made the heartbreaking discovery. The firefighters would have found the girl's body inside the waters of the Maira stream.

The death of the 15 year old and the discovery near her school bag

It was near the control unit, a few meters away from the valley. Medical workers also intervened on site and tried to save her with the hope of being able to save her revive her long. But in the end they had no choice but to give up and therefore find out what happened death.

Furthermore, from what the newspaper writes The printnear his folder they would also find a ticket written in the Indian language, where it came from, in which it he apologized with his family for what he was about to do. At school they say that he had difficulty speaking the language, but that he really wanted to learn. Davide Sannazzarothe mayor of Cavallermaggiore said about this: