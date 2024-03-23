Hours after her disappearance, Marilena Facchini was found dead: she was 57 years old and everything happened during a walk with the dog

Unfortunately, the research ended in the worst possible way Marilena Facchini, the 57-year-old woman who had not been heard from since last Thursday 21 March. They found her lifeless in the same place where she had a serious accident in 2022.

Now all we have to do is wait for further investigations to understand if it was a case in this case too fatality or if third parties are involved. However, this hypothesis has not yet found any confirmation at the moment confirmations on the matter.

According to information disclosed by some local media, this woman's drama 57 years oldit happened on the day of Thursday 21 March. Precisely in the municipality where he lived in Gandino, which is located in the province of Bergamo. For Marilena it was a day like any other, in fact she had gone out with her Border Collie to have a walk stroll.

However, her partner, not seeing her return at dinner time and not having a response from her cell phone, immediately started the alarm. He went to the barracks and reported him missing. From here they started research and they were concentrated in the Laghetto Corrado area, right where he had an accident in 2022. She had fallen into a cliff during the walk with her dog and it was Shiva herself who asked for help and saved her life.

The discovery of Marilena Facchini's body, after the searches

CREDIT: DRONE VIEW

Thanks to this heroic rescue, just a few months later, the dog received recognition: “Dog Loyalty Reward”, in Camoglie, Liguria. However, this episode did not end as well as the ones experienced in the past.

The Civil Protection agents, after hours of searches in that same area, carried out the harrowing discovery. Unfortunately they found the woman's lifeless body and for the moment, it emerged that her dog is still missing news.

Obviously the police are still working on the incident and want to try to understand what it is success. Only further investigations will provide concrete answers on what happened to the 57-year-old.