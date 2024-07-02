Hopes of finding the 26-year-old bartender alive were extinguished today, Tuesday 2 July 2024. Alex Marangon was found lifeless. The boy was attending a party at the Abbey of Santa Bona di Vidor, on the banks of the Piave, when he vanished into thin air. It was the night between Saturday and Sunday. Since then the search has never stopped.

As confirmed to the media by sources close to the investigators, it seems that a body was found in a difficult to access area. To recover the body, it was necessary intervene the helicopter.

The lifeless body was immediately taken to the morgue in Montebelluna: the body will need to be identified, but investigators strongly suspect that it is the young man who disappeared during the night between Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th June.

Alex Marangonlast weekend, was attending a party at the Santa Bona Abbey in Vidor. Suddenly he vanished into thin air. His wallet and keys were found in his car, while his phone was in the room where he was supposed to sleep that night.

The mother immediately launched an appeal to find her son: the 26-year-old was a quiet boy and according to his family he would never have left without warning. The last sighting occurred at 3 am. Then darkness until the discovery of a body today.

Alex Marangon found lifeless? The body found could be his

The rescuers, who started the search since the first report of the disappearance, found this lifeless body in the area of Cyan of Montelloa hamlet of the municipality of Crocetta del Montello, in the province of Treviso. It was located on a small island on the Piave river.

It could be the body of the Venetian bartender who lived with his family in Marcon, a town that has clung to his parents in this very difficult moment to face. The investigators are also looking for the diary where Alex wrote all his thoughts.

