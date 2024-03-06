The research ended in the worst possible way 86 year old woman, of which unfortunately all traces had been lost since Sunday. The Prefecture itself had asked the agents to start the search, but no one would have ever imagined such an epilogue.

The lady's body has now been entrusted to the judicial authorities, to do all the things first investigations of the case and then to return him to his family, to be able to say goodbye. Many hoped for a complete outcome different of the story.

According to information released by some local media, the affair began in the late afternoon of Sunday 3 March. Precisely in the house where the lady lived which is located in the municipality of Albettone, in the province of Vicenza. The woman had left the house, perhaps to take her usual walk, but she never did come back in.

The family members at first tried to look for her on their own, but in the end they realized that the situation was very serious serious and they decided to report the disappearance. The Prefecture requested the search to begin in the late afternoon of Monday 4 March and they hoped to be able to find her again in a short time.

The discovery of the body of the 86-year-old woman, who appeared to be missing

CREDIT: MT MOVIES

Yesterday, Tuesday 5 March, the heartbreaking news arrived. The firefighters who were involved in the case have found the lifeless body while they were passing on the Bissato canal, with a dinghy rafting.

The discovery occurred around 4.30pm. The officers first identified him and then recovered him. Unfortunately after entrusting her to the doctor, they had no choice but to verify her condition death. From here they entrusted the body to the judicial authorities.

The searches went on for about 24 hours, but finally the sad epilogue. Now the most accredited hypothesis is that the lady died due to an illness, but they don't appear to have been involved third parties. There will be new information on the case soon.