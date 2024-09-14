The case of Elijaha 3-year-old boy who went missing in Wisconsin, has met a tragic end after a nearly 7-month search. Elijah was reported missing on February 20 by his babysitter, Jesse Vang. The man told authorities that he woke up from a nap in the early afternoon and discovered that the boy was no longer home. He then alerted the police, which began an intensive search of the surrounding area.

The search was mainly concentrated in the wooded areas near the house, but despite the efforts of rescue teams and volunteers, there were no significant traces of Elijah in the days immediately following his disappearance. As the weeks passed, the investigation evolved from a missing person search to a case that suggested more serious scenarios. The police of Two Rivers he in fact began to hypothesize that the child could be victim of a crime and the investigations have intensified.

During this period, Jesse Vang and Elijah’s mother, who were involved in a relationship, were questioned multiple times. Authorities also looked into other previously reported incidents, including an alleged child neglect case, but both pleaded not guilty to any responsibility in the boy’s disappearance. The breakthrough came nearly seven months later, when a hunter, while packing a hunting trip in a wooded area about 5 km from where Elijah was last seen, he discovered human remains. The man immediately notified the authorities who quickly reached the site of the discovery.

The remains were analyzed by the Wisconsin Crime Lab who, through a DNA test, confirmed that it was Elijah. The discovery led to a moment of great pain for the family, who were informed of the results of the tests as soon as the authorities received official confirmation. The body was found on private property, an area already examined during the initial phases of the search, but which had not yielded results up to that point. Authorities have not released further details regarding the cause of death, but the investigation remains ongoing.