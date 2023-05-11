Sevilla held the leader of Liga de Fútbol Femenino at 1-1. The home team even surprisingly took the lead early in the second half, after which Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic scored the equalizer ten minutes before the end. Despite 24 shots on target and 84 percent possession, the Catalan team was unable to continue the historic winning streak.
Despite the first loss of points in two seasons, Barcelona need not grieve. The championship is almost in and the team has already secured a place in the Champions League final. The German VfL Wolfsburg is the opponent on June 3.
