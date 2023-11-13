End of Funda feud in sight: investor found to buy out dissatisfied depositary receipt holders

Finally, the conflict over the future of the Dutch housing site Funda appears to be coming to an end, which has been going on for years between the Dutch Association of Real Estate Agents (NVM) and a group of early investors. The American investment company General Atlantic has offered to take over the almost 30 percent of the shares held by the investors, Funda announced. announced on Monday.

This group of 2,200 investors, so-called certificate holders, largely consists of brokers who raised the money in 2001 to set up Funda. Since then they have been entitled to 30 percent of the profits. However, like normal shareholders, they do not have proportional voting rights: the NVM has 90 percent of the votes, the depositary receipt holders 10 percent. The certificate holders and the NVM came into conflict because the certificate holders felt that the NVM was interfering too much with Funda’s business strategy. The conflict escalated, last year even reaching the Enterprise Chamber.

In addition, many of the certificate holders are now older and retired, while Funda has increased enormously in value since its founding, according to a spokesperson for the group. Cashing in is therefore very attractive for many of them.

In 2017, General Atlantic also showed interest in a quarter of the shares, but the NVM was not interested in that. Now General Atlantic gets a second chance. Certificate holders have until December 22 to sell their certificates and associated shares. But General Atlantic wants to be able to buy at least 18 percent of the shares. According to the spokesperson for the certificate holders, there is a good chance that this will succeed.

Also read

The fight at Funda is not over yet