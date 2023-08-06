FromSophia Lother close

After allegations that Chinese citizens were denied entry to Russia, China’s message has become unusually clear.

Moscow/Beijing – Fissures between China and Russia are opening up again. It is not the first time that there have been disagreements between the two great powers. The coup by the Wagner group under Prigozhin, the more than abrupt end of the grain deal, and China’s participation in the Ukraine peace summit apparently shattered the self-proclaimed “rock-solid” friendship between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Now there seems to be another point of contention.

Because a Chinese citizen should enter the country Russia have been denied. The Chinese embassy reacted more than angrily to the incident.

Trouble between Putin and Xi? New incident sparks dispute between China and Russia

The influencer, who goes by his social media handle “Jin Wenxin,” posted loudly South China Morning Post a video on the Chinese version of TikTok in which he documents what happened to him as he tried to pass through the border crossing near the southern Russian city of Astrakhan. He further criticized that he and his friends were treated “like criminals”.

China’s embassy in Moscow has already responded to the allegations and has not held back with allegations. in one Post on the WeChat platformthrough which also the portal political reported, the officials write: Five Chinese nationals were blocked from entering: “Their tourist visas were canceled and they were refused entry.” The identities of the people were not disclosed, so it is not known whether any of the tourists are the influencer acts. And the message becomes even clearer.

Dispute erupts between China and Russia: “Seriously undermining the legitimate rights of Chinese citizens”

“On August 2, the embassy learned from the video uploaded by the person concerned that Russian border guards had repeatedly checked him for four hours. After the dispatch of the embassy management, the responsible departments of the embassy met with the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other authorities. The embassy adds that it was “clearly stated at that meeting that the excessive behavior of law enforcement agencies by the Russian side in this incident seriously undermined the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens.”

This approach is “inconsistent with the current situation in Sino-Russian relations […] in line”. Russia responded that the travel destinations of the Chinese nationals concerned “did not match their actual travel destinations, in violation of relevant Russian laws and regulations.” The post notes that Russia has been asked to “further investigate the excessive behavior of border control officers and provide a satisfactory response to the Chinese side.”

According to the Russian state news agency Tass, this was an isolated incident. But he could also torpedo the otherwise highly praised relationship between China and Russia. Recently, after the Russian attacks on Odessa, criticism was also voiced by a Chinese embassy. The Chinese representation in the Ukrainian port city was also affected in the attack. (slo)

