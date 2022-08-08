PostNL will increase the prices for parcel delivery. The costs of this are skyrocketing so quickly that the largest parcel courier in our country can no longer bear the burden. Does this mean the end of the era of ‘free’ delivery and return of our online store purchases?

Expensive diesel for the delivery vans, a capital electricity bill to keep distribution centers running, consumers who spend less because of sky-high inflation and then also the rapidly rising wage costs to stay ahead of the personnel crisis.

The costs at PostNL are also rising so quickly, it appeared today during the presentation of the half-year figures, that the company is implementing a drastic price increase for parcels. “The cost increase is twice as great as normal,” said financial chief executive Pim Berendsen.

“Despite all our austerity measures, 50 million remains. We cannot compensate for this ourselves by cutting back or improving our productivity. That is such a large amount, for which we have to pass our prices on to business customers.”



PostNL has annual contracts with most business customers, including large online stores, in which costs and prices have been agreed. ,,Our commercial contracts are per year. It is very difficult to break them open and adjust prices in between. But we will certainly do that for 2023 and beyond.”

How and to what level, Berendsen keeps the powder dry because of the fierce competition in parcel land. ,,E-commerce is a very competitive market, so I don’t want to be specific about that. We will be negotiating with companies in the last quarter of this year.”

According to Cor Molenaar, professor by special appointment of e-marketing at Erasmus University, other parcel deliverers will soon follow, and thus the web stores. “Every logistics service provider feels the same pain. The discussion whether parcel delivery can remain free for the customer will really be settled by such price increases.”

A PostNL deliverer. © ANP



After all, online stores will pass on these extra costs to the customer. “We are already seeing that many online stores are forced to implement price increases because of the higher costs for transport and the rising inflation,” says Ilona Verhoef of Thuiswinkel.org, the trade association of online stores. “And that, also because of sustainability, they pass on shipping and return costs to the consumer.”

“Companies that offer to pay the shipping and return costs for the consumer, have to recoup that elsewhere. If such costs rise, it can lead to a change in the business of the online store. It is sometimes difficult for small parties to be able to provide the same terms of service as large parties. So there is a chance that they will do this faster than large companies.”

Other model

Webshops that continue as usual and continue to stunt with delivery costs will pay the price for this, Professor Molenaar expects. “The days when internet companies could make losses for ten years with impunity to finance their growth are really over. You can now see that in the stock prices of tech companies.



We are moving towards a model in which parcels are delivered to a central point in the district Cor Molenaar, professor by special appointment of e-marketing As a result, companies will disappear and fewer new parties will come up that stunt prices. There are already companies that are quitting e-commerce because they lose out on shipping costs. This may save turnover, but it is vital for profitability. All consequences of price increases that will lead to a change in the model.”

Molenaar predicts that in the near future our web orders will be delivered to the door less often. “That is no longer possible because of the environment, for traffic and now no longer because of the costs. We are moving towards a model in which parcels are delivered to a central point in the district and where the customer picks them up there or has them delivered at home at extra cost.”

In the meantime, PostNL continues to believe in parcel delivery. “We remain positive about the parcel market,” says CEO Herna Verhagen. “We will continue to see structural growth in the number of e-commerce customers in the coming years.”

