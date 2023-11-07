Tax waiver was R$149.14 billion in 2022 and the government wants to reduce this figure; Revenue calculation is conservative

The end of the federal exemption for state subsidies will cost at least R$35.4 billion for companies in 2024. The calculation is from IRS. Here’s the complete presentation (PDF – 1 MB).

The value corresponds to the subsidy rule for ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) investment. The Tax Authority says that the calculation is “conservative”, because it only considers the tax gain due to the reduction of undue deductions in monthly advances and payments during the 2024 financial year. The amounts that can be recovered from companies that enjoyed tax exemption in the past were not computed.

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, has already said that federal revenue fell by R$149.13 billion in 2022 with the exclusions of subsidies. He stated that revenue frustrations would increase the waiver to R$200 billion this year, or almost R$50 billion less.

From 2021 to 2022, tax benefits for companies grew 21.2% compared to 2021, when they totaled R$123.08 billion. In 2018, it was R$57 billion. In other words, it rose 161.6%, which is equivalent to R$92.13 billion, in 4 years. Read the history in the infographic below:

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The government sent an MP (Provisional Measure) of No. 1,185 on August 31st of this year to regulate a decision by the STJ (Superior Court of Justice). The Federal Revenue argues that profitable companies receive tax benefits to pay routine bills, but the purpose was to use them to make investments.

The action being judged at the STJ dealt with the possibility of companies deducting from the federal tax calculation base the tax incentives granted by States with the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services). This reduction means that the federal government receives less from IRPJ (Corporate Income Tax) and CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Profit).

The complementary law No. 160/2017 allowed companies to have

The STJ’s decision means that IRPJ and CSLL are calculated based on a larger base, and therefore there is an expectation of an increase of R$35 billion.

The government wants regulation that provides greater transparency for taxpayers who receive the tax benefit. Access to those who will pay less IRPJ (Corporate Income Tax) will be made available to the public via the internet. Companies must have a page to show investments made based on tax incentives. Only then will they be able to obtain a tax reduction.

According to the Federal Revenue, Provisional Measure No. 1,185 – which deals with the matter – will guarantee the following benefits:

It will reduce litigation;

Aligns Brazil with the rules of other countries;

It will provide greater legal certainty to taxpayers who actually make investments with the subsidy received.

2024 BUDGET

In the PLOA (Annual Budget Bill), the government included that the revenue estimate is R$35.4 billion in 2024. The value does not consider what was owed by companies in recent years. In other words, companies that used the tax benefit improperly may have to pay what they failed to pay in the past.

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said on Monday (6.Nov.2023) that there was no agreement between deputies on the government’s proposal that changes the subsidy rules for investments. He said that Haddad will participate in a leaders’ meeting to discuss the issue. According to him, the proposal faces “resistances” from congressmen and businesspeople, especially from the Southeast, South and North.