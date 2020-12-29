Michel Barnier, chief negotiator of the European Union for relations with the United Kingdom was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Tuesday, December 29, 2020. (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

Michel Barnier, chief negotiator of the European Union for relations with the United Kingdom, was the guest of “8:30 am franceinfo”, Tuesday, December 29, 2020. End of Erasmus in the United Kingdom, European defense, French policy. .. He answers questions from Nicolas Teillard and Cyril Graziani.

Erasmus judgment “is a failure for the British”

The agreement with the United Kingdom setting the post-Brexit conditions and thus regulating relations with the European Union, wrested by Michel Barnier, does not include the Erasmus university exchange program. “It’s a failure, but a failure for the British because they are the ones who chose not to participate”, reacts the chief negotiator of the European Union for relations with the United Kingdom.

For the European negotiator, the British proposal was not acceptable: “They wanted to participate in Erasmus à la carte for a certain time that they had chosen. I offered them to participate for seven years, and they refused”, he assures.

“We are not alone today in Africa”

“We are not alone today in Africa”, says Michel Barnier, while three French soldiers of the Barkhane force were killed this Monday, December 28 in Mali by an explosive device.

The European Brexit negotiator welcomes the promise of operational solidarity from certain European countries: “If you look closely in detail, there are in support of the French forces a certain number of European countries which have already made the commitment to send soldiers with us, with ours in such or such operation. in Africa. It’s a start “, he said.

“Bring my stone into my political family”

With post-Brexit deal finalized, EU chief negotiator says he wants “devote all your energy to France”. “I want to find the French because I missed it during those few years in Brussels “, says Michel Barnier.

“I will use the energy that is mine to work for my country. I will try to add my stone to my political family which needs to be rebuilt.”, assures Michel Barnier, who says to himself “available and mobilized”.

