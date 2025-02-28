End of COAC 2025: schedule, where to see on television and online what time ends today

02/28/2025



Updated at 05: 52h.





A total of 14 groups will be those that participate in the Great End of COAC 2025. Known the jury’s decision after the fourth and final semifinal session, this Thursday the raffle has been carried out at the Institute for Development, Employment and Training (IFEF) to determine the order of action of the grand finale.

The final will begin at eight in the afternoon, the same schedule of all adult sessions during this COAC 2025, and the group responsible for opening it will be the choir ‘The entrails of Cádiz’. It should be noted that There will be no breaks until at 05:50 hoursapproximately, the last group, the comparsa comes out The tribe.

Choirs

The entrails of Cádiz. By José Manuel Pedrosa and David Fernández (Cádiz).

Cádiz, the show. By Luis Rivero and Juanma Moreno (Cádiz).

The chicken coop. By Antonio Bayón and Rubén Cao (Cádiz).

The dark side. By Antonio Rivas, Carlos Sánchez and Julio Pardo Carrillo (Cádiz).

Chirigotas

The James Bond that gives glory to see them. By José Guerrero Roldán, ‘El Yuyu’ (Cádiz).

The butaneros, chirigota de cai/cdc. Enrique García Rosado ‘Kike whirlwind’, Javi ‘El Eye’ and David Cornejo (Cádiz).

Cádiz, those who are going to sing sweat it (dyslexic). Chirigota de los Villegas (Cádiz).

Comparsa the Calaíta (we went for tobacco), a lifelong chirigota … By Alejandro Pérez, ‘El Peluca’ (Cádiz).

Comparsas

The tribe. By Miguel Ángel García Argüez ‘Chapa’ and Raúl Cabrera (Cádiz).

The rats. Of Jesus Welcome (Cádiz).

The cemetery. By Jonathan Pérez Ginel, ‘Jona’ (Cádiz).

Those of the other neighborhood. By Antonio Pérez ‘Piru’ and Sergio Guillén ‘Tomate’ (Cádiz).

Quartets

A classic never fails. By Manuel Peinado (Cádiz).

Ku Klux Klan Klan. By Miguel Moreno and Ángel Gago (Cádiz).

What time does the COAC final end

The Great Final of the COAC will start from 8:00 p.m. and will last until around 06:30 hours. The jury will issue the ruling a few minutes after the last group of the night acts.

Where to see on television and online the COAC 2025

COAC 2025 can follow live Through the different television, internet and radio platforms. The grand final begins to 8:00 p.m. And the event takes place in the Great Theater Falla.









The event can be seen entirely through Cádiz Wave. In addition, the contest is also televised by channel 38 and Vodafone TV (Channel 702). Online, it is available in Cádiz Digital Wave(Livestream), Cádiz Carnival Wave (YouTube) and Cádiz TV wave (Twitch).

The actions can be heard by radio on dial 92.8 of the FM. From the quarterfinals you can see on television in South Canal and Andalusia Television.