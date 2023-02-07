the minister Alexandre Padilhafrom the Institutional Relations Secretariat, said this Monday (6.Feb.2023) that the government will maintain the proposal to resume the casting vote in CARF (Administrative Council of Tax Appeals) despite criticism from businessmen and large taxpayers.

Accompanied by parliamentarians from the allied base, he met with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadto discuss the MP (provisional measure) that intends to change the functioning of the council.

System that was in force until 2020, the casting vote allowed the president of Carf to tie judgments in the body, which judges taxpayer debts with the Federal Revenue at the administrative level (before the cases go to court).

In January, the government edited a provisional measure to regain the government’s advantage in tiebreakers, as part of the fiscal package that aims to improve public accounts.

“At no time does the debate take away the government’s casting vote”, said Padilha as he left the meeting. He stated that the companies will be able to go to court if they consider the tiebreaker to be unfair, and that Congress may improve the provisional measure. According to Padilha, only 2% of the processes at Carf reach a tie.

The Minister of Institutional Relations said that the government will hold a permanent dialogue with Congress and that, at the meeting on Monday, Haddad showed party leaders the importance of the CARF provisional measure to reduce the primary deficit (a negative result of government accounts without the payment of interest on the public debt), estimated at R$ 231.55 billion for this year.

About a possible lack of votes to approve the MP, the leader of the government in the Chamber, deputy José Guimaraes (PT-CE), said that the dynamics of Congress is changing and reiterated that the casting vote is a matter of justice for the taxpayer.

stf

Through an amendment introduced by Congress in 2020, the taxpayer (generally large companies or high-income individuals) now has an advantage in the event of a tie in CARF judgments. The TCU (Tribunal de Contas da União) recommended the resumption of the tie-breaking vote by the Treasury.

However, the STF (Federal Supreme Court) is judging the issue and, so far, has at least 5 votes to consider the casting vote unconstitutional and maintain the advantage for the taxpayer.

Currently, 2 parties, PP and Republicans, have filed lawsuits with the Supreme Court to overturn the provisional measure.

With information from Brazil Agency