In 2021, Sonny Colbrelli surprisingly won the “Queen of the Classics” Paris-Roubaix. It is the emotionally intoxicating climax for the cyclist. But the life-threatening low point follows soon.

SOnny Colbrelli would have been remembered as a good, sometimes hot-blooded professional if his career had come to a normal end in cycling. One who was often unsuccessful in trying to win big races. Who struggled passionately, but found his masters in series in his generation. One who, for a few weeks in autumn 2021, rose to the great form that shaped his career, but – it has been clear since these days – also completed it.

The emotionally frenzied high point and the life-threatening low point of Colbrelli’s career were only a few months apart. So now that the 32-year-old has announced the inevitable end of his hunt on the bike, mainly pictures of his two fateful days are shown.