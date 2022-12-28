Koa James Watt was only two months old when he saw the inside of an NFL stadium for the first time. With earmuffs he lies on the arm of his father Justin James, just called “JJ”, Watt. The reason for visiting so early is ein particular. The photo, which also features Kealia Ohai Watt, Koa’s mother, is captioned with JJ’s NFL parting words, “Koa’s first NFL game. My last NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It was an absolute honor and a pleasure.”