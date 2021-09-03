With the arrival of September, the many blue zones along Almuñécar’s and La Herradura’s paseo are inoperative, meaning they are now free parking areas.

The blue zones had been functioning all of July and August, as is the case every summer, but now drivers looking for somewhere to park will get a respite until Holy Week.

This affects: Paseo Puerta del Mar and and Paseo Velilla, the parking areas above Tesorillo Beach and El Pozuelo Beach as well as Adolfo Suárez Avenue (Galera Playa).

Back in the center of town it’s Abderramán Square (below the rock), Walk of the Flowers which is the eastern end of the Paseo San Cristóbal, Rincón de la China walk and Cotobro, (up to Los Ramos Building).

Also stood down is the area running parallel to San Cristobal known as Zone 8, including Mar de Plata Avenue, Pyramid Street and Amelia Sánchez de Alcázar Avenue.

Over in La Herradura it’s the Paseo Andrés Segovia, between the municipal market and the junction with Alhambra street and Gonzalo Barbero Street.

Please note that this only affects the paseo and beach roads because blue-zone parking in the center of town remains in force all year round.

Editorial comment: The blue-zone parking system was introduced in 2009 to ensure “rotational parking” meaning that you have a limited time and then have to move on allowing somebody else to park. Of course, raking in buckets of money has nothing to do with it …

(News: Almunecar / Herradura, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)