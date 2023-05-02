Guerrero.- The state government asked to get up roadblocks from the area of Hot Earthand the Governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda said that this Tuesday he will meet with the mayors who spearheaded the movement.

The locks spanned since Friday until today Monday afternoon.

In a statement posted on social media, Salgado Pineda announced that he will meet this Tuesday with the mayors from the area of Hot Earth.

“After establishing a dialogue with the mayors of Tierra Caliente, we agreed to meet tomorrow to review their proposals again and find a convenient route to resolve them,” the governor wrote this Monday.

“In this dialogue held this afternoon, it was also agreed with the mayors to lift all the blockades that were maintained in the region, an action that I recognize on their part and that I also confirm as a fact at this time,” added in a post at about 6:00 p.m.

National media have reported that entrances and exits from the municipalities of Tierra Caliente were blocked by groups of transporters and residents led by the mayors of that region, and their demand was for the State Ministerial Police to leave.

The blockades broke with normality: there was no passage of vehicles, people could only move on foot, and businesses of all kinds practically came to a standstill, there were shortages of food and fuel, among other basic goods.

The blockades mainly affected Ciudad Altamirano, San Miguel Totolapan, Arcelia and Acapetlahuaya, joining Arcelia, Tlapehuala, Pungarabato, Cutzamala, Coyuca de Catalán, and Tlalchapa.

Context

The aforementioned blockades began (on Friday) after elements of the Guerrero Attorney General’s Office seized eight vehicles in Tierra Blanca.

These movements take place in a context of struggle between the criminal groups of La Familia Michoacana and Los Tlacos.

It was published that 11 mayors signed a document where they denounced having received death threats from Los Tlacos. They sent it to the governor of Guerrero.

On social networks, citizens showed their distrust of the governments in Guerrero, pointing out that they seek to benefit an organized crime cartel.