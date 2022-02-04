Years of quarrel between the State and The Telegraph the publication of radio and television program data has come to an end. A settlement has been reached. The State pays 4.25 million euros The Telegraph.











The newspaper wanted to publish a TV guide, but states that it was hindered by the State. He would not have implemented the databases directive properly. The Telegraph started a procedure on this in 2013 to obtain compensation for the damage suffered.

The claim was dismissed as being time-barred, but the Supreme Court overturned those rulings in 2018. Since the end of 2020, both parties have been seeking a settlement. This has recently been achieved, reports Minister Franc Weerwind for Legal Protection to the House of Representatives.

The compensation comes from the budget of the Ministry of Justice and Security. The settlement does not imply an admission of liability, the minister said.

