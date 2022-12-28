The sudden turn in Beijing’s anti-covid policy generated nervousness in the world, starting with United States, which announced that it is raising restrictions for travelers from the Asian giant.

This is accompanied by countries such as Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia and India, who rushed to announce new and strict immigration and health controls on passengers traveling from China.

And it is that the government of Xi Jinping eliminated this Monday the requirement of quarantine for visitors from abroad as of January 8the last current measure of its rigid zero covid policy.

The move sparked jubilation among the Chinese population, who rushed to buy international air tickets. But hospitals and crematoriums across China remain overwhelmed, mainly with the elderly, amid the worst wave of infections the country has ever experienced.

AFP journalists on Wednesday saw dozens of covid patients, mostly elderly, lying on stretchers in the emergency areas of hospitals in Tianjin, 140 km from Beijing.A doctor admitted that medical staff will have to keep working even if they test positive for the coronavirus.

Why is there an alert?

After the lifting of the restrictionsother countries expressed concern about the possibility of new variants emerging due to the rise in infections in China.

“The international community is increasingly concerned about the continuing outbreaks of COVID-19 in China and the lack of transparent data, including viral genomic sequence data, reported” by China, the US officials said.

For this reason, one of the first to announce sanitary control measures was Taiwan. The country will require PCR tests for travelers from China as of January 1 in response to the increase in covid cases in the Asian giant, the island’s Central Epidemic Command Center reported in a statement.

The Center indicated that all passengers arriving on direct flights from

China, as well as by boat, they will have to undergo a PCR test on arrival. Those who test positive must isolate at home for five days, the statement added.

The measure will come into effect before the Lunar New Year holidays, the largest annual migration in the world and which in 2023 will fall between January 21 and 27, and in which it is common for many Taiwanese to return to the island.

The international community is increasingly concerned about the continuing outbreaks of covid-19 in China

For his part, The United States has not yet announced its final decision, but is considering the possibility of imposing restrictions on travelers from China.

As reported by US authorities on Tuesday, the US would be studying the measures taken by other countries.

Japan was also one of the nations to take urgent action. The Asian country will require negative results of covid-19 to those visitors who have been in China in the last seven days. Those citizens who test positive will have to remain in quarantine for a week.

“We have to be very careful with Chinese travelers who come to the Philippines,” warned the Philippine Minister of Transportation, Jaime Bautista, in statements to the local media. The country is also studying the possibility of imposing PCR tests on travelers who were recently in China.

In addition, the The Italian Ministry of Health is studying the possibility of forcing all passengers arriving in the country from China to undergo a test to find out if they have covid.

By last, Malaysia and India also join the nations that so far announce restrictions on Chinese travelers or who were in the country. One of the controls adopted is the random inspection of 2% of passengers arriving from international destinations.

The challenge of tracking covid cases in China

And it is that the winter outbreak of infections occurred before the long Chinese New Year holiday in January, when hundreds of millions of people usually travel to visit their families.

The China Center for Disease Prevention and Control reported 5,231 new cases of covid and three deaths on Wednesday, after it narrowed the criteria to define whether a death was from the coronavirus.

The reported figures may be lower than reality because people are no longer forced to report infections.

They currently use data from online consultations, hospital visits, demand for fever medicines and emergency calls to “cover the limitations in the (official) reported figures,” Yin Wenwu, a disease control official, told reporters on Tuesday.

Due to the lack of basic medicines, Beijing city authorities plan to distribute Paxlovid, a remedy against covid, at local hospitals and community clinics.

The treatment developed in the United States was available online on the jd.com platform and the Meituan delivery service, but in recent days it has sold out.

Since PCR tests were no longer mandatory, it is not known exactly how many cases there are

Precisely another announcement that does not go down well internationally is the one made by the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council (Chinese Executive), which declared on Tuesday that deaths and serious cases from covid in the country will be reported every week or every month, according to local media reports.

The entity informed that the reports of deaths and serious cases due to the disease will become weekly and, “following the evolution of the pandemic”, they will become “monthly”, said the Joint Mechanism, which did not give more details about the conditions that will involve the change of frequency.

Likewise, the parties will not notify the number of close contacts of those infected with covid nor will they distinguish between local and imported cases, contrary to what was indicated in the daily reports that China published from the beginning of the pandemic until last Saturday.

In the last weeks, The health authorities had already stopped disclosing the number of infections who, according to their standards, were considered asymptomatic, although these were only reported in the aforementioned daily report but never added to the official balances of cases, to which only those infected who did present the required symptoms were added.

This added to previous relaxations in controls such as the end of the obligation to undergo routine PCR tests for most of the population, resulted in a significantly lower detection of cases than the actual spread of the virussince the asymptomatic and those with mild symptoms received the green light from the Government to quarantine their homes.

Faced with the sudden increase in infections, and the lack of clear statistics, last week, the World Health Organization was “very concerned” about the evolution of the covid in China and demanded “more information”.

The rapid spread of the virus across the country has cast doubt on the reliability of official figureswhich have reported only a handful of deaths from the disease despite the fact that, for example, the province of Zhejiang (eastern China) recently estimated that a million of its inhabitants were infected every day.

