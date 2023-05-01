With videoThe illegal rave that was held in Belgium this weekend has come to an end. On Sunday evening, the last revelers – an estimated 1500 – left the grounds near Sint-Truiden, not far from Maastricht. Anyone still under the influence was allowed by the police to sleep it off on the grounds until Monday morning. Around 08:00 there are still about ninety vehicles on and around the site.

Thousands of visitors came to the illegal rave in Sint-Ruiden this weekend, which, according to the police, could not be stopped given the safety. Emergency services were busy with the partygoers, who used ‘a lot of drugs’, according to the governor of the province of Limburg. “About eight people are taken to hospital every hour.”

The rave started Friday night and was not announced. Initially, 5000 to 6000 visitors came, but that number had doubled on Sunday. Sunday night after 11 p.m. there were still about 1500 ravers and the music installations were taken down. The partygoers had had a long weekend, much to the chagrin of the neighborhood and the government, among others.

Too risky

At least ten thousand people were present on Sunday afternoon at the military domain in Brustem near Sint-Truiden, not far from the border at Maastricht. Due to the large number of people and the size of the area, it was too risky to evacuate the area, said governor Jos Lantmeeters. "And because we have seen in the past that a tough approach leads to excessive violence, we deliberately choose not to."



Fatigue and drug use are expected to increase the number of interventions Emergency Planning and Crisis Management Limburg

Meanwhile, medical interventions in the field increased. Six people were taken to Sint-Trudo Hospital. All cases concerned people who were unconscious or who had an epileptic seizure due to a drug overdose. “These problems cannot be compared to the recordings at a local party,” emphasized Emergency Planning and Crisis Management Limburg. “Due to fatigue and drug use, the number of interventions is expected to increase. This not only poses a risk to those present, we also have to ensure that this illegal activity does not overload our hospitals.”

The resources of the emergency number 112 and the Sint-Trudo Hospital were scaled up. Nearby hospitals were also on standby for a possible increase in admissions.

What is a rave party? ‘Rave’ is an English term and refers to a specific kind of party where hard dance music and techno is played. In the early years it was mainly acid house: experimental electronic music made with a drum computer and synthesizers. People sometimes call it ‘psychedelic, nervous and hypnotic music’. Rave parties as we know them in Europe originated in the United Kingdom in the 1980s and were then still legally organized in clubs and discotheques. Because they became more and more popular, and the government became stricter in the field of party organization, they became illegal. The organizers then do not have a permit to allow them to continue and parties can sometimes last several days and nights.

Understanding for neighbours

Local residents had suffered a lot from the rave. Some had been awake since Friday morning, they told the Flemish site HLN. “I measured more than 50 decibels inside my house,” says Serge, who lives next to the military domain. “Yet I stayed here last night, just for fear of what those present would do. I have seen them: they are so far away that they are capable of anything. For example, fireworks were set off in the woods and I heard a few bangs that resembled shots.”

And Rohnny, who was expecting guests in his B&B, said on Sunday morning: ,, In front of my door is a car with two groggy people in it. And a third man with a pint in his hand comes stumbling along, but you just see that they are even further away than yesterday.” Although police on site urged people to leave peacefully, the party was not shut down.

Many Dutch people were among the visitors this weekend, one heard HLN-news reporter. “We even arranged a bus with a group to get here,” said one of them. “We drove three hours from Amsterdam, but it was worth it. It’s beautiful here by the way. We can go on for days. You don’t get tired if you drink an energy drink every now and then and sniff a line, don’t you.”



Of course you can’t let drugged people leave by car, but at the same time we can’t keep them on the military domain Governor Jos Lantmeeters

Organization

It is not yet clear who organized the party. “Actually, it grows naturally. Someone tips off a location and it is agreed to organize something there. Then a lot of people set up something themselves and then you get this,” said someone who says he belongs to the instigators. They would unite under the name ‘Belgitek’ and have organized rave parties in the past. There are smaller illegal parties every week, but they are rarely as big as they are now in Sint-Truiden.

The organization – just like the visitors – can be prosecuted for entering a military site or violating the drug law.

Governor Lantmeesters called it ‘one of the most difficult law enforcement in the history of our province’. “Of course you can’t let drugged people leave by car, but at the same time we can’t keep them on the military domain,” he said. The police did do something: they checked vehicles around the party area. This has already led to the revocation of 21 driver’s licenses and an arrest.

Illegal rave party Kerkom Sunday © Bart Borgerhoff



